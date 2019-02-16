Belmond Chamber Looking for Community Awards Nominations

The Belmond Chamber of Commerce is once again looking for nominations for their community awards program. The awards will be handed out on March 19th at the Cattleman’s at the Club during a dinner presentation ceremony. There are seven different awards to be handed out. Nominations for the awards must be in no later than 3pm on February 25th.

The awards are the Outstanding Lifetime Community Service by a person over 40 years old and Outstanding Lifetime Community Service by a person under 40.

The Team Effort award is given to a group that has benefitted the community through volunteering. The Sunshine Award is for an employee of a local business with a positive attitude who goes above and beyond at work, and in the community.

The Outstanding Religious Leader is chosen by the Ministerial Association. The Youth Award is for a student who is 18 years of age or younger who has helped the community through volunteerism. The Guardian Angel is for a person who is either living or dead that has worked to better the community.

Nomination forms are available at the Belmond Chamber of Commerce. They should be filled out and submitted in a sealed envelope to the chamber.