Warrior Women’s Soccer Signs Canadian Product Abigail Davis for Fall of 2019

The Waldorf women’s soccer team continues to build for a successful future, adding a standout transfer defender for the upcoming season.

Warriors head coach Lugo Arenas is pleased to announce that Abigail Davis, a junior transfer from Southwestern Oregon Community College, has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to attend and play for Waldorf starting in the fall of 2019.

“I am so excited to continue playing soccer in the NAIA division,” Davis said. “I love playing soccer and I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing.

“I chose Waldorf University because they offer the degree program I want to pursue, and because the soccer team seems like a good fit for me,” added the new Warrior.

Davis, who is from Rosthern, Saskatchewan, in Canada, played in 20 games over the last two falls with the Lakers in Coos Bay, Oregon.

A member of the honor roll and Phi Theta Kappa honors society, Davis will study Business Administration at Waldorf.

“It’s always nice picking up transfers as they offer a lot of experience on and off the field,” Arenas said. “With a growing program and a lot of new faces coming in next year, it’s going to take leadership and experience that transfers like Abby bring to the table.”