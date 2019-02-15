Grassley Statement on Government Funding Vote

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa made the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to approve funding legislation that will keep the government open.

“No bill is perfect. But Congress has a responsibility to find compromises that keep the government funded and address the issues facing our country. President Trump has demonstrated time and again that he is willing to be flexible and negotiate a solution to the humanitarian and security crisis at the border. I appreciate that leadership and wish Democratic leaders would do more to negotiate in the same spirit.

“As I’ve said many times, I have concerns about the precedent that could be set with the use of emergency action to re-appropriate funds. Accordingly, I will study the President’s declaration closely. The Constitution grants Congress the authority to appropriate federal dollars, so I’m sure such action will be litigated in the courts. What’s clear, however, is that the president takes the situation at our border seriously and that Democrats do not. It defies reason that Democrats are so committed to an open borders agenda.”