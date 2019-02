The 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm at the Garner Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center. Garner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amber Jenniges says a number of vendors from the area will be on hand.

She said that the event is free and a free gift will be given to the first 50 people attending.

The Garner Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center is located at 365 West 8th Street in Garner