Ernst, Judiciary Committee Colleagues Urge Barr to Support Sarah’s Law

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Ben Sasse (R-NE)—Midland senators serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee—are urging William Barr, the next Attorney General of the United States, to prioritize his review of Sarah’s Law.

“Sarah Root’s story is one of tragedy and injustice. While we’re working to pass Sarah’s Law in Congress, it’s imperative we have the commitment of the Department of Justice and our next Attorney General to make implementation of this commonsense legislation a top priority. We have an obligation to the Root family, and to the American people, to ensure that no person falls victim to this injustice again,” said Senator Joni Ernst, member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

“Local and federal authorities must cooperate to ensure no victim and family is deprived of justice. Sarah Root had her whole life in front of her, but it was taken away by someone who shouldn’t have even been in the country. Sadly, that tragedy is not an isolated case. Many innocent Americans have been seriously injured, and in some cases killed, because of the actions of criminal illegal aliens. Once he’s confirmed, I expect Attorney General Barr to work with us to finally enact Sarah’s Law and ensure justice is served for her family and any family like hers,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

“Sarah’s Law is a common-sense proposal and the next Attorney General ought to commit to working with us to make this a top priority for the Department of Justice. This important legislation needs to go to the President for his signature. We’re working hard to make sure that happens here in the Senate — and I hope General Barr makes a review of the legislation a priority in his first 60 days. Sarah’s family deserves justice, and criminals like Edwin Mejia should be in jail, not on the run,” said Senator Ben Sasse, member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Sarah’s Law would require federal law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person. Edwin Mejia was living illegally in the United States and killed Sarah Root in a drunk driving incident. Mejia then fled and remains on ICE’s most wanted list.

This week during the Senate leadership stakeout, Senator Ernst, vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, spoke about the importance of codifying Sarah’s Law.