Donald L. Severson, 86 of Joice died Friday, February 15, 2019 at the IOOF Home in Mason City surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke St., Joice, Iowa 50446 with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Burial will be held in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Fertile, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice or Hospice of North Iowa.

