All State Boys Basketball Players Announced and Include Four Local Players

The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association is pleased to announce the annual Boys Academic All State Basketball Team. The team was selected by an IBCA panel from more than 85 applicants. This team carries the following averages: An ACT composite of 30.3 A scoring average of 12.3 and a GPA of 4.0 In addition 12 are either number 1 or two in their respective senior classes. (Local players highlighted in BOLD).
Gavin Becker West Hancock
Matthew Becker Wahlert Catholic
Ryan Becker Iowa Valley
Ted Bridges West Branch
Sam DeMoss Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Trenton Frerichs Sioux City North
Elliot Hagebock North Union
Alex Hames AGWSR
Trey Hutcheson Linn-Mar
Joey Kaesbauer Dubuque Hempstead
Derek Krogman West Delaware
Dylan Miller Mason City
Noah Nelson Adair Casey Guthrie Center
Nicholas Opsahl Sioux City North
Dylan Peeters Davenport Assumption
Elliott Schmidt Knoxville
Jacob Schutt Mason City Newman
Dylan Spina Benton
Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand IC City High
Carter Westlake IC City High
Alex Wolter Keokuk