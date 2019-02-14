Storm Moves in Causing Cancellations and Travel Advisories

The storm plaguing the area today is causing a number of issues and cancellations. The strength of the storm was such that a three vehicle accident on 9 Highway resulted in no injuries, but did involve a school bus. The children were able to be safely transported home. White out conditions were to blame for the accident. Sheriff Scott Dodd of Hancock County is advising no travel on county or area roads.

District high school basketball tournament games have all been postponed and moved to Friday due to the dangerous conditions. More of these cancellations can be found on our website at kiow.com under the Delays and Cancellations tab.