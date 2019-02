Randall William Bates, 62, of Forest City died Saturday February 9, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Celebration of Life Services will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Forest City Senior Center. Upon his wishes he was cremated.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Randy Bates memorial fund in care of the family.

