Lois M. Harms, 88, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2019 at Hospice Inpatient in Mason City Unit with her daughter by her side.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver of First Baptist Church of Forest City officiating.

Burial will be at Madison Township Cemetery

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. till the time of the services at the funeral home on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com