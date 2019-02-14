Loella M. (Rotschafer) Perkins, 95, of Britt, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Loella Perkins will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Randal Kay officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

