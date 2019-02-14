Health and Wellness Expo is Saturday

The Hancock County Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center in Garner. This is a free event and open to all ages.

The Expo will feature health care professionals throughout the county and surrounding areas to share information and answer any questions. Vendors include professionals/specialists in chiropractic and acupuncture, dental care, mental health services, nutrition and dietary services, physical rehabilitation, retirement home care, Alzheimer care, drug and alcohol awareness, essential oils, healthy aging , kids nutrition, wellness and more.

The Expo is in conjunction with Live Healthy Iowa, a non-profit organization based in Ames.