February 14, 2019 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Health and Wellness Expo is Saturday

The Hancock County Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center in Garner. This is a free event and open to all ages.

The Expo will feature health care professionals throughout the county and surrounding areas to share information and answer any questions. Vendors include professionals/specialists in chiropractic and acupuncture, dental care, mental health services, nutrition and dietary services, physical rehabilitation, retirement home care, Alzheimer care, drug and alcohol awareness, essential oils, healthy aging , kids nutrition, wellness and more.

The Expo is in conjunction with Live Healthy Iowa, a non-profit organization based in Ames.