Gov. Reynolds Releases Statement on Education Funding Legislation

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement after the Iowa Senate voted to advance preK-12 education funding:

“With the Iowa Legislature’s approval of historic preK-12 school funding, we can continue moving forward in preparing our young people for the challenges of a 21st century economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I look forward to signing this legislation shortly after it reaches my desk because it’s a critical piece for our local schools districts to have in place as they plan for the next school year. Without question, Iowans are the true winners as a result of this year’s record investment in education.”

The legislation increases funding to public schools by nearly $90 million and that includes $19 million for the transportation equity fund as well as $2.9 million for per-student equity issues.