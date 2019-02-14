1A Opening Round State Wrestling Results

|Weight
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|106
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Freshman
|46-1
|15-2
|Jace Rose
|Riverside
|Freshman
|45-4
|113
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Freshman
|46-4
|11-2
|Jakob Whitinger
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|42-3
|120
|Jimmy Gallardo
|Lake Mills
|Junior
|39-12
|2:58
|Casey Baker
|I-35
|Senior
|43-2
|120
|Gabe Rolon
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|34-17
|0:46
|Daniel Kimball
|Don Bosco
|Senior
|40-1
|126
|Carter Pals
|Central Springs
|Senior
|38-9
|7-4
|Trey Schuck
|Sibley-Ocheydan
|Junior
|43-2
|126
|Tyler Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Junior
|33-7
|9-1
|Bowen Munger
|Starmont
|Freshman
|35-9
|126
|Bryce Trees
|North Butler-C
|Senior
|41-5
|3:46
|Mitch McClelland
|Don Bosco
|Sophomore
|23-5
|132
|Jacob McBride
|Newman Catholic
|Senior
|43-0
|6-0
|Drew Fox
|Riceville
|Sophomore
|31-14
|138
|Caiden Jones
|Lake Mills
|Senior
|44-3
|5-0
|Lawson Losse
|Riceville
|Freshman
|35-8
|138
|Logan Heaberlin
|Belmond-Klemme
|Senior
|38-10
|13-5
|Riley Wright
|Denver
|Senior
|47-1
|145
|Mark Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|41-6
|14-4
|Ryne Mohrfield
|Lisbon
|Senior
|42-8
|152
|Kameron Black
|Newman Catholic
|Senior
|44-2
|4-3
|Cory Stewart
|Highland
|Senior
|31-9
|160
|Derik Downing
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|25-15
|0:38
|John Henrich
|Akron-Westfield
|Senior
|41-0
|160
|Elijah Wagner
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|46-3
|6-2
|Chase McAlister
|SC Calhoun
|Senior
|41-4
|170
|Tate Hagen
|West Hancock
|Junior
|33-6
|6-3
|Caleb Stoltz
|Van Buren
|Senior
|29-6
|182
|Tucker Kroeze
|Belmond-Klemme
|Senior
|39-5
|12-5
|Brennon Mauer
|Treynor
|Senior
|24-5
|195
|Zach Ryg
|Central Springs
|Senior
|43-0
|0:29
|John Fisher
|English Valleys
|Senior
|34-7
|195
|Chase McLeish
|Newman Catholic
|Senior
|38-4
|0:31
|Antonio Arzani
|I-35
|Senior
|18-3
|220
|Joel Mendoza
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|45-4
|4:10
|Chris Gardner
|Underwood
|Sophomore
|41-17
|220
|Tanner Hagen
|West Hancock
|Junior
|32-12
|1:06
|Nick Gates
|Alta-Aurelia
|Senior
|37-0
|285
|Chandler Redenius
|West Hancock
|Junior
|39-4
|3:02
|Chase Gallagher
|North Cedar
|Senior
|28-4
|Consolation Round
|113
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Freshman
|46-5
|Inj. Def.
|Carter Littlefield
|Jesup
|Junior
|29-7
|120
|Jimmy Gallardo
|Lake Mills
|Junior
|39-12
|8-4
|Aiden Christiansen
|Hinton
|Junior
|32-12
|120
|Gabe Rolon
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|34-17
|1:07
|Mitchell Moore
|Wapello
|Junior
|22-9
|126
|Carter Pals
|Central Springs
|Senior
|38-9
|2:21
|Tristen Jessen
|Woodbury Central
|Freshman
|25-11
|126
|Bryce Trees
|North Butler-C
|Senior
|41-5
|9-4
|Jalen Collins
|Waco
|Junior
|35-10
|138
|Caiden Jones
|Lake Mills
|Senior
|44-3
|10-9
|Carson Lynott
|West Sioux
|Freshman
|37-5
|138
|Logan Heaberlin
|Belmond-Klemme
|Senior
|38-10
|1:24
|Brody Hawtrey
|North Cedar
|Junior
|34-7
|145
|Mark Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|41-6
|16-5
|Logan Meyer
|Denver
|Junior
|21-6
|160
|Derik Downing
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|25-15
|9-5
|Spencer Amling
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|Senior
|13-7
|220
|Tanner Hagen
|West Hancock
|Junior
|32-13
|3:17
|Alex Hommer
|SE Warren
|Senior
|28-7