1A Opening Round State Wrestling Results

February 14, 2019 Karl Wooldridge Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on 1A Opening Round State Wrestling Results
Weight Wrestler School Class Record Wrestler School Class Record
106 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Freshman 46-1 15-2 Jace Rose Riverside Freshman 45-4
113 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Freshman 46-4 11-2 Jakob Whitinger Nashua-Plainfield Junior 42-3
120 Jimmy Gallardo Lake Mills Junior 39-12 2:58 Casey Baker I-35 Senior 43-2
120 Gabe Rolon Eagle Grove Sophomore 34-17 0:46 Daniel Kimball Don Bosco Senior 40-1
126 Carter Pals Central Springs Senior 38-9 7-4 Trey Schuck Sibley-Ocheydan Junior 43-2
126 Tyler Helgeson Lake Mills Junior 33-7 9-1 Bowen Munger Starmont Freshman 35-9
126 Bryce Trees North Butler-C Senior 41-5 3:46 Mitch McClelland Don Bosco Sophomore 23-5
132 Jacob McBride Newman Catholic Senior 43-0 6-0 Drew Fox Riceville Sophomore 31-14
138 Caiden Jones Lake Mills Senior 44-3 5-0 Lawson Losse Riceville Freshman 35-8
138 Logan Heaberlin Belmond-Klemme Senior 38-10 13-5 Riley Wright Denver Senior 47-1
145 Mark Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 41-6 14-4 Ryne Mohrfield Lisbon Senior 42-8
152 Kameron Black Newman Catholic Senior 44-2 4-3 Cory Stewart Highland Senior 31-9
160 Derik Downing Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 25-15 0:38 John Henrich Akron-Westfield Senior 41-0
160 Elijah Wagner Lake Mills Sophomore 46-3 6-2 Chase McAlister SC Calhoun Senior 41-4
170 Tate Hagen West Hancock Junior 33-6 6-3 Caleb Stoltz Van Buren Senior 29-6
182 Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme Senior 39-5 12-5 Brennon Mauer Treynor Senior 24-5
195 Zach Ryg Central Springs Senior 43-0 0:29 John Fisher English Valleys Senior 34-7
195 Chase McLeish Newman Catholic Senior 38-4 0:31 Antonio Arzani I-35 Senior 18-3
220 Joel Mendoza Eagle Grove Junior 45-4 4:10 Chris Gardner Underwood Sophomore 41-17
220 Tanner Hagen West Hancock Junior 32-12 1:06 Nick Gates Alta-Aurelia Senior 37-0
285 Chandler Redenius West Hancock Junior 39-4 3:02 Chase Gallagher North Cedar Senior 28-4
Consolation Round
113 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Freshman 46-5 Inj. Def. Carter Littlefield Jesup Junior 29-7
120 Jimmy Gallardo Lake Mills Junior 39-12 8-4 Aiden Christiansen Hinton Junior 32-12
120 Gabe Rolon Eagle Grove Sophomore 34-17 1:07 Mitchell Moore Wapello Junior 22-9
126 Carter Pals Central Springs Senior 38-9 2:21 Tristen Jessen Woodbury Central Freshman 25-11
126 Bryce Trees North Butler-C Senior 41-5 9-4 Jalen Collins Waco Junior 35-10
138 Caiden Jones Lake Mills Senior 44-3 10-9 Carson Lynott West Sioux Freshman 37-5
138 Logan Heaberlin Belmond-Klemme Senior 38-10 1:24 Brody Hawtrey North Cedar Junior 34-7
145 Mark Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 41-6 16-5 Logan Meyer Denver Junior 21-6
160 Derik Downing Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 25-15 9-5 Spencer Amling Edgewood-Colesburg Senior 13-7
220 Tanner Hagen West Hancock Junior 32-13 3:17 Alex Hommer SE Warren Senior 28-7