Name Change to MercyOne Offers New Avenues for the Health Group

Mercy Health Centers across Iowa are undergoing a change. The hope is to better identify themselves with their patients and those who may become one someday. Mercy Health Systems have now changed their name to MercyOne.

Rod Slater of MercyOne explained.

Usually with changes to business names. there also comes a change in services or product. However, Slater says that will not be the case here.

Already advertising with the company is reflecting the new name and logo, but many of the clinics and offices are just starting their changeover. Mercy Health of North Iowa in Forest City still retains its name outside the building, but inside changes have begun. According to Slater, the exterior changes are coming.