Jon Hiscocks, 81, of Britt passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Funeral Rite without a Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839