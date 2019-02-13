Dominyk Price is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for February 13, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK FEBRUARY 13 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at North Iowa High School. Dominyk Price helped the Bison win the final two games of the regular season last week. Tuesday, in the Top of Iowa Challenge, Dominyk had 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 60-40 win over Central Springs. Friday, in a 47-35 win over Northwood-Kensett, Price had 29 points and 5 rebounds. Congratulations to North Iowa sophomore Dominyk Price, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: DaShawn Linnen, Lake Mills Boys Basketball; Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills Wrestling; Chandler Redenius, West Hancock Wrestling;