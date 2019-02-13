Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm by first hearing from the citizens of Buffalo Center. Matt Butler will discuss collective bargaining before city employees will have a chance to speak.

The council will then hear from various committees such as police, library, streets, cemetery, sewer, and solid waste. The Parks Department will address the need to advertise for summer employment as will the pool committee. The Water Department will discuss the need for well repair and water billing issues.

The council will then set a date for a public hearing on the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, set mileage rates, and any changes to the current employee handbook.