The brief power outage and other factors have caused the 911 system in Forest City to experience issues. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington spoke with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor about the problems and alternate phone numbers to call.

The back up emergency numbers are (641) 585-2828 Option “0” or (800) 473-2228. The emergency communications center has promised to communicate when the 911 system is fully operational again.