Storm System Shifts East With Colder Air Coming In

Winds will be the major problem going into tonight as blowing snow will reduce visibilities on area roads and highways. The storm dropped several inches of new snow on the ground which is getting tossed around by the winds. Currently the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9pm as the storm system exits the area.

By Friday, temperatures will begin to drop into the single digits for daytime highs and below zero for overnight lows. Wind chill will become another concern overnight and into Wednesday with expects wind chills near -15 at times.

Sporting events, church functions, and even businesses closed due to the weather. Games were rescheduled for Wednesday due to concerns for the safety of the students of area schools participating. A complete listing of cancellations is listed on the Delays and Cancellations tab at the top of the kiow.com home page.

Many roads were snow or drift covered while road crews worked continually to clear them. Road crews are concentrating on main roads and highways to keep them clear for emergency services. The cities of Belmond and Forest City have declared snow emergencies mandating that residential roads must be cleared of all vehicles to ensure effective and complete clearing of the roads. Those vehicles that remain on the roads will be ticketed.