Forest City Loses Power Briefly

The Forest City area suffered from power outages with the majority of the Forest City immediate area being down. According to City Hall, there were random issues with Dairyland Power being able to deliver power to the city and it required the Electric Department to fire up the back up generators downtown while the utility fixed the problem.

The city has since been able to restore power from Dairyland Power and discontinue usage of the downtown generators. The Forest City Electric Department will continue to monitor the power levels and take necessary action when required.

Some residents outside of Forest City who are Heartland Power Cooperative customers also experienced very brief power issues which were quickly restored.