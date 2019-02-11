Herbert L. Pals, 82, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Herbert Pals will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

