Eugene Paul Sauer, 88, of Thompson, Iowa died Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be held in Rice Lake Cemetery, rural Wells MN.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. till the time of the services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

