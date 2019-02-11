Elaine “Chick” M. Thurston, 83, of Forest City, passed away with her children at her side, Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Friday, February 15th at First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com