Another Snow Storm This Way Cometh

As if what we received over the weekend and last week wasn’t enough, Old Man Winter just doesn’t think it’s white enough. This is prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the counties of Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright counties in Iowa until 6pm on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties of Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Humboldt until 6pm on Tuesday.

In Minnesota, the counties of Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, and Freeborn are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday afternoon where 4 to 6 inches of new snow is expected to fall. winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour making travel difficult especially on highways and county roads.

The storm is expected to drop 5 to 7 inches in the warned areas in Iowa, while those under the advisory are expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of new snow. Winds will remain consistent reaching speeds of 35 miles per hour producing patchy blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Because of this, roads may become slippery and dangerous especially in open areas.

Forecasters are thinking that there will be a period of mixed precipitation in the mid afternoon hours changing over to snow. Moderate snowfall will occur by later afternoon into Monday evening coupling with the winds to create a light glaze on the roads. Meteorologist Kenny Podrazik, at the National Weather Service in metro Des Moines, says temperatures are falling as the front approaches.

The winds will become more intense on Tuesday that will likely produce blowing and drifting snow according to Podrazik.

While the conditions will not be blizzard like such as what we have had in the recent past, it is dangerous enough for forecasters and officials to discourage travel because of the reduced visibilities.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details as they become available.