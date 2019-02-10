Habitat for Humanity Recieves a Generous Donation

Habitat for Humanity of Iowa has received a donation of $25,000 from Alliant Energy. This donation will support the organizations construction team as it gears up to complete a Rebuild Marshalltown Blitz Build in April.

On July 19, 2018, an EF-3 tornado hit Marshalltown, significantly impacting residents in the northern half of the town. In the 12 days following the tornado, Habitat organized 456 volunteers, staff and AmeriCorps members who completed projects at 103 homes, performed 157 home assessments, and met with 271 residents at the MARC (Multiple Agency Resource Center). Habitat has continued to play a role by partnering with the City of Marshalltown on the FEMA funded VALOR program. This program provides health and safety repairs for Marshalltown homeowners affected by the tornado. The deadline to complete VALOR projects is March 11, 2019.

Habitat is planning a Rebuild Marshalltown Blitz Build for April 23-27, 2019. Habitat will repair between 30 to 40 homes in a 5 day period. Alliant Energy and First Congregational Church of Marshalltown have made significant contributions to the event. More donations and sponsorships are needed to ensure success of the event and continued work after the Blitz. Habitat plans to remain in the community after the April Blitz Build with a goal to repair 100 tornado affected homes by the end of 2019.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we understand that home is the key to helping families thrive. Access to safe, decent housing impacts a family’s health, educational achievements, and financial stability. Over the past six months, we have seen Marshalltown rise. Neighbors helping neighbors by volunteering their time and making donations to organizations like Habitat. We have met families who have been deeply affected from losing everything they had, those who are uninsured or under-insured, and those who are uncertain about their future. Every family in Marshalltown deserves the opportunity to rebuild after the storm. Habitat for Humanity of Iowa will continue to respond to this need by partnering with donors like Alliant Energy to rebuild homes, neighborhoods, and hope.” Lisa Houser, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Iowa

Habitat for Humanity of Iowa is actively seeking donations for the it’s 2019 repair plans. To learn more about Marshalltown sponsorship opportunities, call Lisa Houser at 515-266-6886. Mail donations to Habitat for Humanity of Iowa, Marshalltown Recovery, 5191 Maple Drive Ste. L, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 or donate on-line at www.iowahabitat.org. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email volunteer@iowahabitat.org. If you are a family looking to apply for the Habitat repair program, call 515-266-6886 for an application.