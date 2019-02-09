Waldorf Track and Field Adds 19 New Recruits from Across the Country and from England

Despite being in the middle of the indoor season, the Waldorf track and field coach staff still had time to build for the future, as head coach Kayla Kregel is pleased introduce a recruiting class of 19 new Warriors who signed a National Letter-of-Intent.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our early commitments to the Waldorf cross country and track and field family,” Waldorf’s coach said. “These athletes will all bring in unique backgrounds and abilities and we could not be more excited about that.”

Joining the Warriors in the fall of 2019 will be 18 incoming freshmen, along with one junior-college transfer from North Iowa Area Community College.

That group of incoming student-athletes also represents a variety of states around the country – California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana and Washington – along with England.

The Warriors signed a pair of incoming throwers, along with eight distance runners, many of whom also will compete in cross country, and nine sprinters and jumpers.

The first wave of the Warriors 2019 recruiting class, head coach Kregel and her staff add that more are yet to come.

“We will continue adding to this list as we have the goal in mind of being at the top of the North Star Athletic Association and to begin competing more and more on the national level of the NAIA,” Kregel said.

Here is a look at the newest members of Waldorf track and field program:

Sprints/Hurdles/Jumps

Antonio Lopes

Rio American High School, Sacramento, California Antonio was able to come and visit campus this fall and immediately we knew he was the type of student athlete we are looking for. His passion for the sprints and jumps is obvious as well as contagious and we cannot wait to have him join us this fall. Big things ahead for this young man.

Jasen Santerre

Boynton Beach Community High School, Boynton Beach, Florida Jasen is a multi-talented track athlete that will help provide depth and talent in the sprints, horizontal jumps, and hurdles. We feel that he is going to bring a great attitude and work ethic to practice each day and see a lot of success here at Waldorf.

Jamera Colon

Raytown High School, Kansas City, Missouri Jamera has a great personality and is a phenomenal hurdler. She is also very invested in her academics and that is a sign of good things to come from her! We see her as being one of the top hurdlers in the conference next year as well as contributing in the other sprint events.

Cynthia Gilliam

Lake Park High School, Schaumburg, Illinois Cynthia comes to Forest City from Schaumberg, Illinois and will be bringing with her talent in the short sprints and high jump. She will be able to add consistent talent and depth to our young and talented sprinters and jumpers and we are thrilled to have her on board!

Nolan Reynolds

Olympia High School, Olympia, Washington Nolan is a short and long sprinter on the track that will also be using that speed as a part of the receiving corps on the Waldorf Football team. He is an extremely hard worker in the weight room as well as on the track, and we believe he will be a great addition for both programs. He will be a definite leader on campus next fall.

Amar Thomas

Hastings High School, Hastings, Minnesota Amar is fairly new to the sport of track and field, but he is a multi-sport athlete who plays football and wrestles as well as being a sprinter in the spring. That level of commitment and competiveness will serve Amar well as he transitions into a full time sprinter and will be able to watch his times drop as the year moves along.

Annemarie Morris

NIACC Transfer, Birmingham, England

Annemarie joins us from NIACC and will be competing in the short sprints and horizontal jumps. She is originally from Birmingham, United Kingdom, so will be adding more diversity to our international family here at Waldorf. Her college experience will help her come in and be a leader for us right away next year.

Jeff Gesner

Boynton Beach Community High School, Boynton Beach, Florida Jeff joins us from Boynton Beach, Florida and will be running the hurdles and other sprint events. He will be bringing a fantastic attitude and great talent with him to Forest City, and we can’t wait to get to coach him up and watch him to continue developing as a student athlete.

Jorge Olivo

Andover High School, Andover, Minnesota

Jorge joins us from Andover, Minnesota and will be an addition to our hurdles crew along with other sprints and relays next year. Jorge has been driven by former teammates who compete at the college level currently and is eager to start his journey here at Waldorf. We are excited to grow our hurdle squad greatly next year and fill this event at the conference meet.

Distance

Shaylon Barr

North Pike High School, Summit, Mississippi Shaylon is an extremely talented middle distance runner in the 400 and 800 but will also make big contributions in the 5K. We are thrilled she has chosen Waldorf and will be able to help us win a conference championship on the women’s side.

Eric Rodriguez

Belvidere North High School, Poplar Grove, Illinois Eric is a fantastic addition to the men’s distance program and will run anything from the 800 to the 8K in Cross Country. We believe he has a lot of untapped potential and will continue to see improvements this coming year as a valued member of the XCTF family.

Wyatt Miller

Wolf Point High School, Wolf Point, Montana Wyatt will be coming to Forest City all the way from Montana and we are thrilled to have him. He was our first commit on the men’s side this year and having him on board really helped us get the ball rolling. We think he will be able to push our current and future athletes in practice and meets and will also benefit from that everyday competition and camaraderie.

Dillan Plummer

Lakenheath American High School, Twentynine Palms, California Dillan Plummer has range from the 800 to the 5k and can do them all extremely well. He will be a great addition to the distance crew with his talent and winning attitude. He has big goals for himself this spring and we hope he reaches those goals and more on his way to becoming a Warrior in the fall.

Andrew Huber

Worthington Senior High School, Worthington Minnesota Andrew is much like our other men’s recruits in that he has a high standard for himself and works very hard to attain his goals. He can run anything from the 800- XC, but prefers the middle distances and he will definitely provide more depth across those spots, especially at our conference track meet where there are so many middle distance dominated races.

Keenan Rimbert

Cherokee Trail High School, Aurora Colorado Keenan joins us from Aurora, Colorado and will bring a great attitude to the program. He has a definite love and drive to be the best distance runner he can be and as a coaching staff we love to see that. We really believe he will fit in well with our team and see great improvements in the years to come.

Rodrigo Estrada

Colonial High School, Orlando Florida

Rodrigo will be able to come in and make an immediate impact in both track and XC for us next year. He has experience running every distance event and that will come in handy when we get into championship season next year. We are excited to have him join the men’s program in our quest for a conference championship and beyond.

Christopher Porter

Wakulla High School, Tallahassee Florida Christopher is an incredibly smart student and a talented middle distance-distance runner. He will be able to make contributions anywhere from the occasional 4×4 up to being a potential top 5 guy in XC. He wants to be successful in everything he does and that will help him transition him into college athletics very easily.

Throws

Johnny Oregel

San Diego High School, San Diego, California Johnny is a center on the football field and will be a rotational thrower for us in the throwing circle. We are excited about the power he will be bringing to both programs here at Waldorf and depth he will bring to our men’s throwing squad next year.

Wade Baker

Jenkins High School, Chewelah, Washington Wade is an absolute mountain of a young man and will be throwing for us as well as paving the way for the Waldorf football team this fall as an offensive lineman. After meeting with Wade on his visit, it is obvious that he is a person who cares about his success, but also that of the people around him. That type of attitude and work ethic will not only lift himself up, but also everyone else around him and we cannot wait to get things going here in the fall.