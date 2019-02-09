Ventura Reconsiders Walking and Biking Trail Concept

The City of Ventura is reviewing the idea of a walking and biking trail. The route would be along East Lake Street and could alleviate blind spot hazards in some locations. The city hired the services of Veenstra and Kimm. Jason Petersburg, an engineer with the firm took a look a the scaled down project. His recommendation was that Segment 4 would run east of the McIntosh Woods State Park to just west of the Venetian Village Bridge. The estimated cost for the project would run $612,384. After outside funding picked up some of the cost, the city would end up paying $286,378.

The city has voted to submit a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) application for one of the outside funding sources. TAP grants funding for a wide variety of smaller scale transportation projects.