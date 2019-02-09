NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: May 3-5th Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop Now Accepting Registrations

Registration is open for spring Becoming and Outdoors Woman workshop, May 3-5, originating from the PZAZZ! Convention and Events Center, in Burlington.

While the focus of BOW is primarily for women, the workshop is an opportunity for anyone 18 years or older to learn outdoor skills.

“This workshop is all about introducing new participants to the outdoors and building social support networks so skills learned can be applied to other outdoor opportunities throughout the year,” said Rachel Ladd, with the Iowa Departments of Natural Resources. “It’s an excellent opportunity to try activities under the guidance of our top-notch instructors.”

Workshop courses include wilderness survival, outdoor photography, intro to archery, kayaking basics, orienteering, pistol basics, Dutch oven cooking, kayak fishing, explore bowhunting, backpacking and hiking, intro to fishing, canning, wild game and fish care, boater education and more. Attendees taking intro to fishing, kayak fishing or talking turkey hunt are required to have purchased a valid Iowa license prior to arrival.

A Friday evening auto tour through Heritage Hill National Historic District will highlight many architectural periods and styles in nearly 160 structures in the northern sector of downtown Burlington, and its most famous landmark, Snake Alley.

A Friday night reception, sponsored by Aldo Leopold Pheasants Forever Chapter and Parkside Brewing, will connect Iowa’s wild pheasant population and bees, and pollinators role in the art of brewing.

The cost of the workshop is $330 (single occupancy), $280 (double occupancy), and $250 (no lodging) before March 29. After March 29, registration is $300 and will not include lodging. The fee includes program materials, equipment, lodging and meals. Enrollment is limited to 115 participants. A limited number of $140 scholarships are available.

“Make sure to choose one class for each session, each class will show the number of seats still available and once a class has filled, it will be closed. Attendees will know what sessions they are in at the completion of the registration process,” Ladd said.

Early registration is encouraged as enrollment is limited and workshop spaces and lodging fill quickly. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/bow to download a registration form, select classes and for more information on applying for a scholarship.

The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Burlington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Des Moines County Conservation Board and the Iowa DNR