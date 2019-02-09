Lakota to Start Construction on a New Water Plant

The current water treatment plant dating back to the 1950’s will soon be replaced in Lakota. The city is looking to begin construction on the new water treatment plant this spring with the intended completion around the first of August. All of this will be contingent on the weather, but the council is setting these goals for completion in place. The city is planning a public hearing for Monday, February 18th at 7pm. It will take place at the Lakota City Hall.

Not all of the current plant will be mothballed. One of the current wells is expected to be refurbished with the new plant to the west of the old one adjacent to the water tower. The estimated cost of the project is around $700,000.