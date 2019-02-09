Area Wrestlers qualify for the 2019 State Wrestling Tournament

2A Wrestlers qualified for state at the District 3 meet hosted by Clear Lake High School Saturday afternoon. The Osage Green Devils had Joe Sullivan at 120, Averee Abben at 126, Zach Williams at 160, and Spencer Mooberry at 170 qualify as district champions. Brody Roll returned to state as runner-up at 138. The Clear Lake Lions had Sam Nelson at 113, Eric Faught at 132, Braxton Doebel at 152, and Kade Hambly all qualify as district champions. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had one district champion in Spencer Trenary at 285. The also qualified runners-up in Tyler Stein at 113, Garrett Seaba at 120, Remington Hanson at 132, Keaton Wilson at 145, and Sam Wigans at 182. Hampton-Dumont/CAL qualified Dalton Chipp as champion at 195, and Wyatt Folkerts at 220 as a runner-up. Algona qualified Carson Devine at 160 as a runner-up. Forest City had Brock Moore at 106 and Kristian Gunderson at 145 finish 4th. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Tyler Nielsen was 4th at 285.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the team title with points. Clear Lake was 2nd with 84, Osage had 80.5, Humboldt 74, and Hampton-Dumont 55.

At the 1A District meet in Lake Mills, the host Bulldogs qualified Jimmy Gallardo at 120, Tyler Helgeson at 126, Caiden Jones at 138, and Elijah Wagner at 160 as champions. Belmond-Klemme qualified Tucker Kroeze as champion at 182, and Logan Heaberlin at 138 as a runner-up. West Hancock’s Chandler Redenius was district champion at 285, while Tate Hagen at 170 and Tanner Hagen at 220 were runners-up. Central Springs qualified Clayton McDonough at 106, Bryce McDonough at 113, and Zach Ryg at 195 as champions, and Carter Pals as runner-up at 126. Eagle Grove qualified Joel Mendoza as champion at 220, with Gabe Rolon at 120 and Mark Dawson at 145 advancing as runners-up. Newman had 3 state qualifiers, with Jacob McBride at 132 and Kameron Black at 152 champions, and Chase McCleish at 195 as runner-up.

Emmetsburg was team champion with 98 points. Central Springs was runner-up with 85, Lake Mills had 76, Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire had 70, and West Hancock had 66.