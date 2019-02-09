Erin Gruwell to Present at Waldorf University

Waldorf University will host two days of events with award-winning educator and author, Erin Gruwell. A free public screening of the movie “Freedom Writers” will be held on Monday Feb. 18 at The Forest Theatre located at 215 N. Clark St, Forest City, Iowa. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with concessions available for purchase. “Freedom Writers” will begin at 7 p.m. and Gruwell will be available for a question and answer session directly following the screening in the theatre. Tuesday, Feb. 19 Gruwell will give a keynote presentation at the Boman Fine Arts Center located at 225 John K. Hanson Dr. Forest City, Iowa from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Both events are free to the public.

Gruwell has earned an award-winning reputation for her steadfast commitment to the future of education. Her impact as a change agent attracted Hollywood’s attention, and in 2007, Paramount pictures released “Freedom Writers,” starring Hilary Swank as Erin. The film is based on “The Freedom Writers Diary,” the New York Times bestseller that chronicled Gruwell’s extraordinary journey with her 150 high school students who dubbed themselves the “Freedom Writers” in homage to the Civil Rights activists the Freedom Riders.

Gruwell and her students have appeared on numerous television shows, including Oprah, Prime Time Live with Connie Chung, Barbara Walters’ The View, and Good Morning America. Their story has earned them dozens of awards, including the Spirit of Anne Frank Award.

For additional information on either event please visit https://www.waldorf.edu/all-events or contact Cindy Carter at 641-585-8130. Educators with students interested in attending are encouraged to contact Tim Bascom at 641-585-8735 or by email at tim.bascom@waldorf.edu.