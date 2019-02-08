Warrior Basketball Teams Shift Schedule to Saturday, Sunday Because of Winter Storm

For the second time this season, the Waldorf women’s and men’s basketball teams will see their road trip postponed a day because of a winter storm.

The Warriors will make their final North Star Athletic Association road trip of the regular season to North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday, one day later than originally scheduled.

The Waldorf women’s basketball team plays at Valley City State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while the Warrior men’s basketball team plays at Valley City State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Warriors games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Sunday, with the Waldorf women playing at Mayville State at 2 p.m., and the Warrior men playing at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Mayville State.