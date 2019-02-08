Tree Town Partners with Families of the Fallen

 The Tree Town Music Festival announced a new partnership with non-profit, Families of the Fallen, an organization that honors the families of those who have lost a loved one while serving this great country. This includes military, law enforcement, fire, and EMS. It all began with an idea according to Tree Town Festivals ownership/management group member Lexi Chamryk.

The idea was proposed by Families of the Fallen President Andy Klein.

Then Tree Town ownership and management took it a step further according to Chamryk.

Each year, Families of the Fallen will host select families who have lost a loved one to be honored and remembered at Tree Town. Those who would like to donate should go to the Facebook page which is @FamiliesoftheFallen. The donation site is totally secure and goes through the PayPal system. 