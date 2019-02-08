Sibling Rivalries to be Addressed in Upcoming Parenting Workshop

Another free parenting workshop will be covering the topic of sibling rivalry. It will be held on Monday, February 18th at the Forest City YMCA Multipurpose Room. FOrest City K-5 Counselor Nancy Prohaska was asked how to stop sibling rivalry.

Prohaska says caretakers of all types will leave with valuable resources that will give kids the tools they need to find inner balance and smooth the impact of sibling rivalry. It will also turn relationships in positive ones.

To register for the parenting workshop, prospective attendees will need to call the Forest City Elementary School at (641) 585-2670. Child care is available during the workshop, but attendees will need to let the school know the ages of the children attending the child care. The workshop is free and open to the public. All attendees will receive a free family one day pass to the YMCA.