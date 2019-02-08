Scholbrock is Administrator of the Year

He has worked as the secondary principal at the Lake Mills Community School since 1999, but now, two decades later, Jim Scholbrock is being recognized by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association as the 2019 Administrator of the Year. He is being recognized for his leadership at the school and being a part of the schools excellence in education.

Scholbrock graduated in 1985 from Charles City High School. He then earned his bachelors at Iowa State University. He turned to the University of Iowa for his master’s degree and graduated form there in 1999. While as a secondary principal at Lake Mills, he earned his certificate of advanced studies in 2009 from Iowa State University.