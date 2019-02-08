Jerry Allen Pals, 79, of Belmond and formerly of Meservey, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral Services for Jerry Allen Pals will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

