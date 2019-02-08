Iowa Arts Council to Offer Scholarships for High School Seniors

The Iowa Arts Council is offering a scholarship to Iowa high school seniors planning to study art this fall at an Iowa college or university.

The Iowa Scholarship for the Arts is offered annually to Iowans who will graduate from an Iowa high school this year and be accepted as a full-time undergraduate student at a fully accredited Iowa college or university with a major in animation, architecture, dance, fashion, fine arts education, folk and traditional arts, graphic design, literature, media arts, music, theater or visual arts. This year’s recipients will receive $1,500 toward his or her 2019-2020 academic year expenses.

Applicants must submit an application, write an essay about their artistic vision and career goals, and provide work samples and one letter of recommendation. The application deadline is March 1, 2019. Scholarship recipients will be invited to an award ceremony in April at the State Capitol. Contact Jennie Knoebel at jennie.knoebel@iowa.gov for more information.

Administered by the Iowa Arts Council, the Iowa Scholarship for the Arts was established in conjunction with a benefit concert by world-renowned opera singer Simon Estes for the state of Iowa’s Homecoming ’86 celebration. Two years later, the Iowa Arts Council established an endowment to guarantee perpetual funding of the program.

The Iowa Arts Council is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. More information is available at iowaculture.gov.