Basketball Scores and Upcoming Weekend Games

Friday Night Basketball Results
Boys:
North Iowa Bison 47 Northwood-Kensett Vikings 35
Newman Catholic Knights 71 Lake Mills Bulldogs 64
St. Ansgar Saints 65 North Butler Bearcats 37
Girls:
Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 58 Northwood-Kensett 27
Rockford Warriors 51 Riceville 36
Saturday Games:
Girls:
North Iowa Bison @ Newman Catholic Knights 5pm
Fort Dodge Dodgers @ Mason City Mohawks 6pm
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals @ Forest City Indians 7pm (KIOW 107.3fm)
Central Springs Panthers @ West Fork Warhawks in Sheffield 7pm
Eagle Grove Eagles @ Lake Mills Bulldogs 7pm (KIOW 107.3fm Tape Delayed at 8:30pm)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL @ Osage Green Devils 7pm
Belmond-Klemme Broncos @ St. Edmond Gaels 7pm (KHAM 103.1fm)
Pocahontas Area Indians @ Clear Lake Lions 7pm
College Women’s:
Waldorf Warriors @ Valley City State Vikings 3pm
College Men’s:
Waldorf Warriors @ Valley City State Vikings 5pm
Sunday Games:
College Women’s:
Waldorf Warriors @ Mayville State Comets 2pm
College Men’s:
Waldorf Warriors @ Mayville State Comets 4pm