Basketball Scores and Upcoming Weekend Games

February 8, 2019 AJ Taylor Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Basketball Scores and Upcoming Weekend Games

 

Friday Night Basketball Results

Boys:

North Iowa Bison 47  Northwood-Kensett Vikings 35

Newman Catholic Knights 71  Lake Mills Bulldogs 64

St. Ansgar Saints 65  North Butler Bearcats 37

 

Girls:

Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears  58  Northwood-Kensett 27

Rockford Warriors 51   Riceville 36

Saturday Games: 

Girls:

North Iowa Bison @ Newman Catholic Knights  5pm

Fort Dodge Dodgers @ Mason City Mohawks   6pm

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals @ Forest City Indians  7pm (KIOW 107.3fm)

Central Springs Panthers @ West Fork Warhawks in Sheffield  7pm

Eagle Grove Eagles @ Lake Mills Bulldogs  7pm (KIOW 107.3fm Tape Delayed at 8:30pm)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL @ Osage Green Devils  7pm

Belmond-Klemme Broncos @ St. Edmond Gaels 7pm (KHAM 103.1fm)

Pocahontas Area Indians @ Clear Lake Lions  7pm

 

College Women’s:

Waldorf Warriors @ Valley City State Vikings  3pm

College Men’s:

Waldorf Warriors @ Valley City State Vikings 5pm

 

Sunday Games:

College Women’s:

Waldorf Warriors @ Mayville State Comets   2pm

College Men’s:

Waldorf Warriors @ Mayville State Comets  4pm

 