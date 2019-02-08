Families of the Fallen Event is Today

About a dozen individuals banded together after the 2018 Tree Town Music Festival with a common idea, to honor the families of those who were lost serving and/or defending the nation. These include all those who have served in the military, law enforcement, fire, and Emergency Medical Services. According to President and one of the organizers Andy Klein, there are two main goals.

The group got some big support from the Tree Town Festival.

The festival offered to help with fundraising efforts and other resources to make the organization successful. With one of the most notable country music festivals in the United States, the group found a tremendous partner to help families of the fallen heroes.

The group will meet today at 1pm at the Forest City Police Department Meeting Room on the lower level of the building to launch their social media fund raising program. They will also be looking for those who would be interested in volunteering for fundraising efforts, talking to people about the organization, or setting up for events. It should be noted that no member of the organization, including officers and committee chairpersons, will receive payment for their services.

Currently the Facebook page is the social media means for fundraising according to Klein.

As mentioned, the group has two main goals. The second of these is to bring back a certain sense of “meaning” for the families of fallen heroes.