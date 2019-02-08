Bailey De Vries, 22, of Dubuque and formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Funeral services for Bailey De Vries will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

