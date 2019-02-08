5 Loaves 2 Fishes Are Accepting Prom Dresses Today

5 Loaves and 2 Fishes of the Garner United Presbyterian Church are currently accepting donations of prom dresses today. The deadline to submit them is today and those who have dresses they would like to donate should drop them off in the designated boxes in the entry of the Garner Presbyterian Church located at 475 Maben Avenue in Garner.

The organization is planning to have a prom dress sale to benefit the girls of the community who need a dress. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd. The donated dresses will be offered at a low cost to any girl in need of a prom dress.

Those who have questions, should contact 5 Loaves 2 Fish at (641) 519-0862.