Warriors Football Program Reloads, Announces 2019 Recruiting Class of 41 Players with 14 from Iowa

Coming off a second stellar season under head coach Josh Littrell and his staff, the Waldorf football team has reloaded for even greater success in the future, signing a 2019 recruiting class of 41 incoming Warriors.

“I’m super excited to announce this 2019 recruiting class of 41 awesome student-athletes,” Coach Littrell said.

“We signed 14 Iowa kids in this recruiting class, bringing us up to 40 Iowa players on our roster,” Littrell said, adding that recruiting in Iowa was one of his staff’s primary focuses.

Six of those Iowa players hail from less than 30 miles away, also.

“We signed 15 transfers at semester that we’re super excited about that we think can come in and give us immediate help right away, both on offense and defense,” Waldorf’s second-year coach added.

“We really had a game plan this year of really going in and recruiting heavily in Iowa, and junior-college players,” Littrell said.

The Warriors continue to build on the success of the last two seasons that saw Waldorf compile a 15-8 overall record and finish second in the North Star Athletic Association each season (11-4 NSAA). Last fall, the Warriors also recorded a win over then No. 16-ranked Dickinson State, the Blue Hawks first NSAA loss since the 2015 season.

But this winter, Waldorf didn’t focused on past accomplishments but on bringing in the best talent to fill needs for the future on the field.

“We had to address some specific needs at the offensive line and linebacker position, which I feel we did,” Littrell said, as Waldorf brings in eight new offensive linemen and 12 new linebackers, four at each position being college or junior-college transfers.

The Warriors added 27 freshmen in this recruiting class, which represents a variety of states throughout the nation. While Iowa was a primary focus for Littrell and his staff, players from California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and Washington also will converge on Forest City to play at Waldorf.

Fifteen of the new Warriors hail from California as the Waldorf assistant coach Aaron Hauser’s father, Chris Hauser, is head coach at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif.

“They have been a great connection out there to help us build on good, quality kids,” Littrell said of the Hauser connection.

“I’m very proud of my coaching staff and the relentless effort that they have put into recruiting,” Littrell added, “I look forward to the years to come as these players continue to go through the process to grow and be great members of the Forest City community.”

Wade Baker

Ht: 6-6 Wt: 263 Pos: OL Hometown: Chewelah, Wash. HS: Jenkins HS

Daesean Bradley

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175 Pos: DB Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa HS: Roosevelt HS Prv: Iowa Central CC

Drew Buckholdt

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 205 Pos: LB Hometown: Elk Horn, Iowa HS: Exira-Elk-Horn-Kimbaliton HS

Joshua Castrellon

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 315 Pos: OL Hometown: Encinitas, Calif. HS: La Costa Canyon HS Prv: Palomar College

Reagan Frankl

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 185 Pos: WR Hometown: Elk Point, S.D. HS: Akron-Westfield HS

Tyler Hopp

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 195 Pos: RB Hometown: Donnellson, Iowa HS: Central Lee HS

Francisco Ibarra

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 175 Pos: RB Hometown: La Puente, Calif. HS: Nogales HS

Logan Escher

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 195 Pos: K Hometown: Washington, Iowa HS: Washington HS

Lincoln Ingle

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 180 Pos: LB Hometown: San Marcos, Calif. HS: Mission Hills HS

Marcus Jackson

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 215 Pos: DB Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. HS: Minneapolis North HS

Billy Jenkins

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 260 Pos: DL Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. HS: Lincoln College Prep

Luke Johnson

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 220 Pos: QB Hometown: Forest City, Iowa HS: Forest City HS

Brandon Montes

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 170 Pos: WR Hometown: Escondido, Calif. HS: Orange Glen HS Prv: Palomar College

Hayden Lundy

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 185 Pos: LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Kearny HS

Kade Kloster-Hodak

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Mason City, Iowa HS: Mason City HS

Jeff Jones

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 200 Pos: RB Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. HS: Washburn HS Prv: University of Minnesota

Nico Morasco

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 205 Pos: LB Hometown: Azusa, Calif. HS: Northview HS

Vince Narvaez

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Walnut, Calif. HS: Walnut HS Prv: Fullerton College

Seth Oakes

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180 Pos: WR Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas HS: Castleberry HS

Peter Neill

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 290 Pos: OL Hometown: Poway, Calif. HS: Poway HS Prv: San Diego Mesa College

Jacob Ramon

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 190 Pos: TE Hometown: Mason City, Iowa HS: Newman Catholic HS

Keanu Quinn

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 235 Pos: LB Hometown: Marion, Iowa HS: Marion HS Prv: Iowa Western CC

Gunner Powell

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180 Pos: DL Hometown: Menlo, Iowa HS: West Central Valley HS

Jonathan Oregel

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 255 Pos: OL Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: San Diego HS

Jacob Ray

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 200 Pos: LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Helix HS

Tyson Reed

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 220 Pos: LB Hometown: Norwalk, Calif. HS: Bakersfield HS Prv: Cerritos Junior College

Nolan Reynolds

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 175 Pos: WR Hometown: Olympia, Wash. HS: Black Hills HS

Slade Sifuentes

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 250 Pos: LB Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa HS: Lake Mills HS Prv: Wartburg College

Chase Stuver

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 215 Pos: LB Hometown: Clear Lake, Iowa HS: Clear Lake HS

Quinton Starks

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 175 Pos: WR Hometown: San Antonio, Texas HS: Warren HS Prv: South Dakota School of Mines & Tech

Austin Streeter

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 190 Pos: DE Hometown: Sioux City, Iowa HS: Sioux City West HS

Brock Smith

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 215 Pos: TE Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif. HS: Carlsbad HS

Jack Van Dusseldorp

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Garner, Iowa HS: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS Prv: Iowa Western CC

Marcus Suruor

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 235 Pos: LB Hometown: Anaheim, Calif. HS: Esperanza HS Prv: Fullerton College

Brandon Tukes

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 215 Pos: WR Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa HS: Lincoln HS Prv: Iowa Central CC

Joseph Van Essen

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 270 Pos: OL Hometown: Edgerton, Minn. HS: Edgerton HS

Caleb Williams

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 185 Pos: DB Hometown: Olive Branch, Miss. HS: Lewisburg HS

Colby Wiersema

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 195 Pos: DB Hometown: Lake Charles, La. HS: Sam Houston HS

Ethan Venegas

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 177 Pos: DB Hometown: Murrieta, Calif. HS: Murrieta Mesa HS

Malachi Vanta

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 215 Pos: DE/LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Mira Mesa HS

Sidney Williams

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 215 Pos: LB Hometown: Olive Branch, Miss. HS: Senatobia HS Prv: Mississippi Delta CC