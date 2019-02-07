Warriors Football Program Reloads, Announces 2019 Recruiting Class of 41 Players with 14 from Iowa

Coming off a second stellar season under head coach Josh Littrell and his staff, the Waldorf football team has reloaded for even greater success in the future, signing a 2019 recruiting class of 41 incoming Warriors.
“I’m super excited to announce this 2019 recruiting class of 41 awesome student-athletes,” Coach Littrell said.
“We signed 14 Iowa kids in this recruiting class, bringing us up to 40 Iowa players on our roster,” Littrell said, adding that recruiting in Iowa was one of his staff’s primary focuses.
Six of those Iowa players hail from less than 30 miles away, also.
“We signed 15 transfers at semester that we’re super excited about that we think can come in and give us immediate help right away, both on offense and defense,” Waldorf’s second-year coach added.
“We really had a game plan this year of really going in and recruiting heavily in Iowa, and junior-college players,” Littrell said.
The Warriors continue to build on the success of the last two seasons that saw Waldorf compile a 15-8 overall record and finish second in the North Star Athletic Association each season (11-4 NSAA). Last fall, the Warriors also recorded a win over then No. 16-ranked Dickinson State, the Blue Hawks first NSAA loss since the 2015 season.
But this winter, Waldorf didn’t focused on past accomplishments but on bringing in the best talent to fill needs for the future on the field.
“We had to address some specific needs at the offensive line and linebacker position, which I feel we did,” Littrell said, as Waldorf brings in eight new offensive linemen and 12 new linebackers, four at each position being college or junior-college transfers.
The Warriors added 27 freshmen in this recruiting class, which represents a variety of states throughout the nation. While Iowa was a primary focus for Littrell and his staff, players from California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and Washington also will converge on Forest City to play at Waldorf.
Fifteen of the new Warriors hail from California as the Waldorf assistant coach Aaron Hauser’s father, Chris Hauser, is head coach at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif.
“They have been a great connection out there to help us build on good, quality kids,” Littrell said of the Hauser connection.
“I’m very proud of my coaching staff and the relentless effort that they have put into recruiting,” Littrell added, “I look forward to the years to come as these players continue to go through the process to grow and be great members of the Forest City community.”
Wade Baker
Ht: 6-6 Wt: 263 Pos: OL Hometown: Chewelah, Wash. HS: Jenkins HS
Daesean Bradley
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175 Pos: DB Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa HS: Roosevelt HS Prv: Iowa Central CC
Drew Buckholdt
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 205 Pos: LB Hometown: Elk Horn, Iowa HS: Exira-Elk-Horn-Kimbaliton HS
Joshua Castrellon
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 315 Pos: OL Hometown: Encinitas, Calif. HS: La Costa Canyon HS Prv: Palomar College
Reagan Frankl
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 185 Pos: WR Hometown: Elk Point, S.D. HS: Akron-Westfield HS
Tyler Hopp
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 195 Pos: RB Hometown: Donnellson, Iowa HS: Central Lee HS
Francisco Ibarra
Ht: 5-9 Wt: 175 Pos: RB Hometown: La Puente, Calif. HS: Nogales HS
Logan Escher
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 195 Pos: K Hometown: Washington, Iowa HS: Washington HS
Lincoln Ingle
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 180 Pos: LB Hometown: San Marcos, Calif. HS: Mission Hills HS
Marcus Jackson
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 215 Pos: DB Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. HS: Minneapolis North HS
Billy Jenkins
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 260 Pos: DL Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. HS: Lincoln College Prep
Luke Johnson
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 220 Pos: QB Hometown: Forest City, Iowa HS: Forest City HS
Brandon Montes
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 170 Pos: WR Hometown: Escondido, Calif. HS: Orange Glen HS Prv: Palomar College
Hayden Lundy
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 185 Pos: LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Kearny HS
Kade Kloster-Hodak
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Mason City, Iowa HS: Mason City HS
Jeff Jones
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 200 Pos: RB Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn. HS: Washburn HS Prv: University of Minnesota
Nico Morasco
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 205 Pos: LB Hometown: Azusa, Calif. HS: Northview HS
Vince Narvaez
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Walnut, Calif. HS: Walnut HS Prv: Fullerton College
Seth Oakes
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180 Pos: WR Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas HS: Castleberry HS
Peter Neill
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 290 Pos: OL Hometown: Poway, Calif. HS: Poway HS Prv: San Diego Mesa College
Jacob Ramon
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 190 Pos: TE Hometown: Mason City, Iowa HS: Newman Catholic HS
Keanu Quinn
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 235 Pos: LB Hometown: Marion, Iowa HS: Marion HS Prv: Iowa Western CC
Gunner Powell
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180 Pos: DL Hometown: Menlo, Iowa HS: West Central Valley HS
Jonathan Oregel
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 255 Pos: OL Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: San Diego HS
Jacob Ray
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 200 Pos: LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Helix HS
Tyson Reed
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 220 Pos: LB Hometown: Norwalk, Calif. HS: Bakersfield HS Prv: Cerritos Junior College
Nolan Reynolds
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 175 Pos: WR Hometown: Olympia, Wash. HS: Black Hills HS
Slade Sifuentes
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 250 Pos: LB Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa HS: Lake Mills HS Prv: Wartburg College
Chase Stuver
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 215 Pos: LB Hometown: Clear Lake, Iowa HS: Clear Lake HS
Quinton Starks
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 175 Pos: WR Hometown: San Antonio, Texas HS: Warren HS Prv: South Dakota School of Mines & Tech
Austin Streeter
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 190 Pos: DE Hometown: Sioux City, Iowa HS: Sioux City West HS
Brock Smith
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 215 Pos: TE Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif. HS: Carlsbad HS
Jack Van Dusseldorp
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 300 Pos: OL Hometown: Garner, Iowa HS: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS Prv: Iowa Western CC
Marcus Suruor
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 235 Pos: LB Hometown: Anaheim, Calif. HS: Esperanza HS Prv: Fullerton College
Brandon Tukes
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 215 Pos: WR Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa HS: Lincoln HS Prv: Iowa Central CC
Joseph Van Essen
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 270 Pos: OL Hometown: Edgerton, Minn. HS: Edgerton HS
Caleb Williams
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 185 Pos: DB Hometown: Olive Branch, Miss. HS: Lewisburg HS
Colby Wiersema
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 195 Pos: DB Hometown: Lake Charles, La. HS: Sam Houston HS
Ethan Venegas
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 177 Pos: DB Hometown: Murrieta, Calif. HS: Murrieta Mesa HS
Malachi Vanta
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 215 Pos: DE/LB Hometown: San Diego, Calif. HS: Mira Mesa HS
Sidney Williams
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 215 Pos: LB Hometown: Olive Branch, Miss. HS: Senatobia HS Prv: Mississippi Delta CC