Spotlight Concert Scheduled at Forest City High School

The Forest City High School Vocal Music Department Spotlight Concert will be held on Friday, February 15th at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. This year’s theme is “Broadway Under the Stars” and Josie Edel, a student at the school, says the show will include the High School Concert Choir, small groups, solo acts, and the high school Show Choir.

She says there will be a pre-show dinner at 6pm.

Forest City High School student Anna Weaver says there is limited seating and tickets are going fast.

Tickets are now on sale at the Forest City High School.