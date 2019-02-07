Reynolds Releases Statement on President Trump’s SOTU Address

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement on President Trump’s SOTU Address:

“I appreciate President Trump using his State of the Union Address to discuss the

importance of free and fair trade. In his remarks, the President rightfully

called for the quick approval of the USMCA trade deal, and I urge Congress to

ratify the agreement.

“Mexico and Canada are Iowa’s number one and number two trading partners. Having a

strong trade agreement with these countries such as the USMCA is critical to

the ag and manufacturing communities in Iowa and across the entire nation.”