Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Pletsch, 89, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Gerry Pletsch will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

