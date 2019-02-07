Ernst: State of Our Union, Economy is Strong

Following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement:

“Tonight we heard a message of unity, cooperation, and prosperity from President Trump. He called on us to come together for the greater good to find bipartisan solutions and to continue to work together to grow our economy.

“Under Republican pro-growth policies like tax reform and regulatory reform, the economy is booming, jobs are growing, and wages are rising. Nowhere is the strength of the economy more evident than in the great state of Iowa, where the 2.4 percent unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation.

“Through strong trade deals, like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, we are seeing greater access to new markets for our farmers and producers, which is so important to Iowa’s economy. While Iowans also support the administration taking a tough line with China, it’s critically important that we find resolution on the tariffs soon.

“Yet again, tonight, the president was clear on the need for border security and lasting immigration reform. Securing our southern border is a key part of a system to discourage illegal immigration and curb human trafficking and the transport of illegal weapons and drugs into Iowa and across America. While the administration included major parts of my bill, Sarah’s Law , via executive order, I hope Congress will work together to take up this commonsense bill and codify it into law.

“In keeping with the bipartisan message heard tonight, I’m hopeful we can build on the bipartisan successes of last Congress for hardworking Iowans, and all Americans.”