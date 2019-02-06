Gloria J. (Gerdis) Tripp, 74, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services for Gloria Tripp will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha.

