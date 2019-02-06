Donald Reiman, 90, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Reiman will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake and Deacon Pedro Garcia officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held prior to services at the church on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 AM.

