Related Articles

PREP OF THE WEEK FEBRUARY 6 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Micah Lambert helped the Forest City Boys basketball team to a pair of Top of Iowa Conference wins last week. Thursday, Micah had 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals in a 64-41 win over Belmond-Klemme, then Friday carried the Indians to a key victory over Lake Mills. In the 56-43 win, Lambert had 32 points and 10 rebounds. Congratulations to Forest City senior Micah Lambert, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills Boys Basketball; James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball, Lucas Weiland, West Hancock Boys Basketball; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock Girls Basketball; Chandler Redenius, West Hancock Wrestling; Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills Wrestling;