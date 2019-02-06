Related Articles

Tuesday, February 5th

KIOW Forest City Girls Basketball at Saint Ansgar 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KIOW Forest City Boys Basketball at Newman Catholic 7:45 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Girls Basketball at Osage 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Boys at Saint Ansgar 7:45 PM Video Streamed

Thursday, February 7th

KIOW 1A Girls Regional Basketball North Iowa at Newman Catholic 7:00 PM

KHAM Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Boys Basketball at West Hancock 7:30 PM Video Streamed

Saturday, February 9th

KIOW 2A District Wrestling Reports from Clear Lake 30 past each hour starting at 12:30 PM

KIOW 1A District Wrestling Reports from Lake Mills top of each hour starting at 1:00 PM

KIOW Texas Christian University Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 1:00 PM

KHAM 2A District Wrestling Reports from Clear Lake top of each hour starting at 1:00 PM

KHAM 1A District Wrestling Reports from Lake Mills 30 past each hour starting at 1:30 PM

KIOW 3A Girls Regional Basketball Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City 7:00 PM

KHAM 2A Girls Regional Basketball Belmond-Klemme at St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge 7:00 PM

KIOW 2A Girls Regional Basketball Eagle Grove at Lake Mills 8:30 PM

Tuesday, February 12th

KIOW 2A Regional Basketball TBA 7:00 PM

KHAM 1A Regional Basketball TBA at West Hancock 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 13th

KIOW Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Texas Christian University 6:30 PM

KIOW State Dual Team Wrestling TBA

Thursday, February 14th

KIOW 2A State Wrestling Tournament 9:00 AM

KIOW 1A State Wrestling Tournament 6:00 PM

KIOW 2A District Basketball TBA at Forest City 6:30 PM

KIOW 2A District Basketball TBA vs. Lake Mills at Forest City 8:00 PM

KHAM 1A District Basketball West Hancock vs. Central Springs at Newman Catholic 6:30 PM

KHAM 1A District Basketball Belmond-Klemme at Newman Catholic 8:00 PM

Audio Stream TBA vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at South Hamilton 6:30 PM Audio Stream

Friday, February 15th

KIOW 2A State Wrestling Quarterfinals 9:00 AM

KIOW 1A State Wrestling Quarterfinals and 2A Semifinals 2:30 PM

KIOW 1A Regional Semifinals TBA 7:00 PM

KIOW 1A State Semifinals 8:45 PM

Saturday, February 16th

KIOW State Wrestling Consolation Finals 10:00 AM

KIOW Iowa State Men’s Basketball at Kansas State University 3:00 PM

KHAM Viterbo University Basketball at Waldorf University 3:00 PM

KIOW State Wrestling Finals 6:00 PM

KIOW 3A Regional Finals TBA 7:00 PM